Points on the board should be enough to keep Brentford up - but they face a massive month ahead, says former Blackburn and England striker Chris Sutton.

The Bees' cushion above the Premier League's bottom three has been reduced to seven points after five defeats in six matches and, after Saturday's trip to Arsenal, they face Newcastle, Norwich and Burnley.

“They have fallen away - but have they superseded where we all thought they would be at this stage of the season? Absolutely. They are in a brilliant position," said Sutton on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

"I expected them to have a big dip. I didn’t expect them to win the games they have won this season. I thought they would finish bottom, truth be told.

"They have got that gap now. I think the clean sheet was really important at the weekend and that gap may just be enough.

"Their next four games are their season really. If they lost their next four, I think they could get dragged into it but if they get a win, four or five points from those games, they will be absolutely fine."

