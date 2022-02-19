Southampton 2-0 Everton: Lampard reaction

Everton boss Frank Lampard speaking to BBC Sport: "I am here for a reason because we are down in a position we don't want to be in.

In the two games at Goodison I have seen some really good things, in the two games away, not so much.

"We started the second half brightly. An individual mistake demands a reaction, not just a playing reaction but a mentality reaction and I didn't feel that from them [the players] today. I know they are good lads and want to react but sometimes when you have been in a hard run away from home it is easy to seep back into.

"The players need to understand that second half is not good enough. It is not good enough to lose second balls consistently, it is not good enough to try and miss out [midfield] and play to the strikers. It has to be an option but it can't be the way we play. We will have days like this. It is important to learn the lessons.

"I had to speak to them because I have been very positive and as staff we have had an uplift. But today we drifted back into being a team I don't want us to be so the players need to hear it. You learn more from a defeat than a win."