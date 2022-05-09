Manchester United will be shopping in a different market for players without Champions League football next season, according to former Spurs defender Stephen Kelly.

Kelly accepted United still exert a major pull - and the huge wages they can pay - but believes that will impact the kind of players they can attract.

"A footballer's career is so short and you want to make the most of it," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "But where would you rather go?

"If you go to United, there are some prospects but there's no guarantee of success or getting a trophy.

"They are still a big pull but are in the pool below Liverpool and Manchester City, even Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea at the moment.

"Sure they can pay huge wages but are they getting players who just want the pay-day rather than having the hunger for trophies."

