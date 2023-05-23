D﻿avid Michael, My Old Man Said, external

The upcoming final day of the season poses a philosophical question for Aston Villa supporters - would the club be better off qualifying for European competition or would they be better off next season concentrating solely on the Premier League?

Before Unai Emery took over as manager on 1 November, the idea of Villa securing any European place seemed far-fetched. However, the team's performances under Emery have raised expectations.

Since the Spaniard's arrival, Villa have amassed the same number of points as Newcastle United and Manchester United, who are bound for the Champions League. If this level of form could be sustained over an entire season, it suggests Villa could follow suit. However, could they maintain such consistency while participating in the extra Europa League Conference games?

The cautionary tale of West Ham should not be overlooked. As they progressed in the Europa Conference League, their league campaign suffered.

On the other hand, for Villa to reach the level they aspire to, they need a squad with the depth and quality to compete in European competition. The club's hierarchy has declared its intention to step up their game in the transfer market this summer.

It's worth noting that last season, Tottenham Hotspur participated in the inaugural Europa Conference League, but still managed to qualify for the Champions League.

It's been over a decade since Aston Villa last played a European game, so the hunger for European football among the supporters is understandable.

Qualifying for the Europa Conference League would represent a tangible achievement. So, why not embrace it and use it as a stepping stone towards regular European nights at Villa Park?