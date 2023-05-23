I﻿an Westbrook, Beesotted, external

With one match left, Brentford can still qualify for European competition next season.

While it is only a slim chance, for a club like ours – with reportedly the Premier League's lowest wage bill – it is a massive achievement.

To finish seventh, and therefore qualify for the Europa Conference League, Brentford have the 'small' task of trying to beat champions Manchester City, while hoping both Aston Villa and Tottenham fail to win.

Regardless of whether we make it, this has been the Bees’ most successful season of the modern era.

The superb victory at Spurs on Saturday completed the set of Premier League wins over the big six – five of them this season, and three of those away from home, including at the Etihad.

As against West Ham the previous week, Brentford again proved we can survive without Ivan Toney, although of course he will be hugely missed during his ban.

As with Christian Eriksen’s departure last summer, it showed the Bees are not, and never will be, a one-man team.

The togetherness was summed up by two-goal Bryan Mbeumo, who, when asked whether he thought about trying for his hat-trick instead of setting up the third goal for Yoane Wissa, said: "Maybe, but I work for the team and I wanted to win."