Leeds United have named Chris Armas as their new assistant head coach.

Subject to obtaining a work permit, the former USA international will join the backroom staff under head coach Jesse Marsch.

Armas has worked with the Leeds boss previously when he was his assistant at New York Red Bulls between 2015 and 2018 - taking over as head coach when Marsch left for RB Leipzig.

Last season, the former LA Galaxy and Chicago Fire player spent time working as an assistant at Manchester United under their then manager Ralf Rangnick.

Marsch said he is "delighted" to have Armas join his backroom team.

“He will be a fantastic addition to the staff, he brings a wealth of experience from across the world and having worked closely with him previously, I am sure he will help us to improve every day,” said Marsch.