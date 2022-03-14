Simon Stone, BBC Sport

The Football Association are seeking observations from Newcastle around Isaac Hayden’s post-match Tweet following yesterday’s defeat at Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle lost to a late Kai Havertz goal but many felt the German was lucky to be on the pitch after he was booked when he caught Magpies defender Dan Burn with an elbow.

Referee David Coote also turned down strong penalty appeals from Newcastle after Jacob Murphy was brought down.

Hayden, who is currently out of action through injury, posted "Some performance from the boys against 12 men today" on Twitter after the final whistle.