Southampton forward Che Adams is available after missing the past three games because of injury.

Juan Larios is nearing a first-team return, but Tino Livramento remains a long-term absentee.

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison is expected to return to the side after he missed the defeat by Arsenal through illness.

Ryan Bertrand, Jonny Evans, James Justin and Youri Tielemans are still on the sidelines.

Predict the Southampton starting XI

Who do you think will make Leicester's line-up?