'Top six realistic for Dundee United'

How will Dundee United fare this season now that Jack Ross has replaced Tam Courts in the dugout?

In the latest pre-season BBC Scottish Football Podcast, former player Craig Easton reckons veteran striker Steven Fletcher is a "brilliant signing" but has concerns about squad depth at Tannadice, saying: "If Jack can add a few more and get that extra quality in the attacking third, it's looking pretty strong."

Easton also thinks this is a make-or-break campaign for Declan Glass and Logan Chalmers, while tipping Archie Meekison to build on the promise shown in 12 outings last term. "He's got that bit of dig about him and he can do the box-to-box role, alongside Dylan Levitt," said Easton.

"A top six finish is realistic but, if other teams improve, that could be difficult. So much depends on making improvements up front and making more chances. Will they finish fourth again? I don't think so."