Dundee Utd v Aberdeen: Changes

New Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin makes four changes to the starting line-up in his first match in charge.

Mark Birighitti replaces Jack Newman in goal while Kieran Freeman and Scott McMann return to defence and Ian Harkes is back in midfield.

Newman, Liam Smith, Arnaud Djoum and Kai Fotheringham drop to the bench.

Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson sees no need to freshen things up after his side prevailed over Livingston last weekend, beside defender Liam Scales returning to the bench after serving suspension.