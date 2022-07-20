Crystal Palace re-affirm stadium development plans

Crystal Palace have reiterated their commitment to redeveloping Selhurst Park.

Planning permission was granted by Croydon Council in 2018 but the Covid-19 pandemic put plans on hold and, in a statement on the club's website, external, Palace have released their intention to submit further information to the authorities.

They say this will happen over the coming weeks, and will include details on fire safety adjustments, energy requirements and urban greening.

"With all the upheaval and uncertainty brought about by Covid we have focused on the academy as well as first-team training ground developments," said chairman Steve Parish.

"Now the focus moves back to the stadium. This is the single biggest project that the football club will have undertaken.

"The Selhurst Park redevelopment will exceed £100m of investment, and I’m sure supporters can appreciate the scale, complexity and enormity of this project.

"But it is something we are absolutely committed to.

"We very much hope to make significant progress in the coming months, and will keep supporters and stakeholders updated as and when we have more news."