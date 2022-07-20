Survival the priority for Killie - Holt

Lofty ambitions of gatecrashing the top six are all well and good. But as Kilmarnock return to the top flight this season,10th place is the holy grail, insists club legend Gary Holt.

"Of course they want to finish as high as they can but let’s not run before we can walk," Holt told the Killie episode of BBC Scotland's Scottish football podcast.

"Let’s stay in the league. The signings have certainly helped that. Get 10th as quickly as possible and then you can re-evaluate."

Of the seven new signings brought in by Derek McInnes, Holt reckons the most vital could be goalkeeper Zach Hemming's return on loan from Middlesbrough.

"Getting Zach back is a real coup," he said. "He was exceptional last year and won us many games. He’ll go from strength to strength.

“Kerr McInroy in midfield is a great signing too – energy, box to box, can score goals, has a bit of bite."