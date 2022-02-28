Plenty of positives despite cruel result

Phil Munns, BBC Radio Merseyside

It may have been the outcome many expected but this was far from straightforward for the league leaders. It was Frank Lampard’s first defeat at home but he’ll be happy with the performance.

In the first half Everton pressing forced City to uncharacteristically give the ball away on numerous occasions.

Although City dominated possession in the second half, Everton deserved something from this and are right to feel aggrieved at not being given a penalty for what looked like a blatant handball by Rodri towards the end.

Tactically, Everton played three in midfield for the first time in a while and looked much better for it. The return of Doucoure from injury and a typical energetic performance from the Frenchman was crucial to this formation.

And despite this result leaving the Toffees just one point above the drop zone, the evidence of home performances like this one under Lampard will have fans believing they have enough to get out of trouble.