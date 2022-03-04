Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

A first foray into the Premier League for new Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch is at Leicester City, and there is an argument his first fixture being away from home is a slight help for the new man.

Raw emotions have been stirred among supporters and players this week after the sacking of the popular Marcelo Bielsa. A trip, as underdogs, to Brendan Rodgers' side may allow feelings to subside before his first outing at Elland Road next Thursday against Aston Villa.

Walking into the shoes of a living legend was an unenviable task - even if it was meant to be next summer - but Marsch has acquitted himself well this week in respecting his predecessor and projecting his own philosophy on the squad.

Having seen some of his training session at first hand this week, there was a positive and calm energy around the camp, which was helped by seeing striker Patrick Bamford close to a full recovery from a foot injury.

So it's all eyes on the teamsheet come 11:30 GMT on Saturday. If Bamford makes the bench at King Power Stadium it would be a huge boost, with Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper still to return from hamstring surgery.

Bielsa never wavered from his man-to-man style. Marsch goes into his first fixture with a more zonal system, but one that's equally unrelenting in its intensity.