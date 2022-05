More than 67,000 tickets have been sold for Wednesday's FA Youth Cup final between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.

Tickets have now been taken off sale, with no more available before the 19:30 BST kick-off.

There is also expected to be more than 5,000 Forest fans at the game.

The overall attendance smashes the previous record for the competition, 38,187 for the semi-final between Arsenal and United in 2007.