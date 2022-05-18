Southampton 1-2 Liverpool: Pick of the stats

Liverpool are the only side yet to lose a Premier League match in 2022, (W15 D3) and are the first side to remain unbeaten in their first 18 Premier League matches of a calendar year since Chelsea in 2008 (first 26).

Liverpool's Joel Matip has ended on the winning side in all eight Premier League matches in which he's scored, while he's only lost in 10 of his 125 Premier League appearances (8%), the lowest ratio of any of the 1,081 players to appear at least 100 times in the competition's history.

Southampton have dropped 29 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, the most of any side and the most by a team in a campaign since the Saints themselves dropped 29 in 2018-19.