Rangers lead Hearts 3-1 in final bouts

Rangers and Heart of Midlothian have met in four Scottish Cup finals ahead of Saturday's encounter at Hampden Park, with the Glasgow side winning three of them.

1903: Rangers 2-0 Heart of Midlothian Both sides had three Scottish Cup triumphs under their belt and they needed two replays before being separated on this occasion.

James Stark and Hearts legend Bobby Walker scored the goals in the first game before a goalless second. Alexander Mackie and Robert Hamilton, who was Rangers' top goalscorer for nine years running, won it for the Glasgow side.

1976: Rangers 3-1 Heart of Midlothian Derek Johnstone scored the quickest Scottish Cup final goal of all time to put Rangers ahead before the official 3pm kick-off time, the referee having started the game two minutes early and Johnstone heading in a free-kick after 42 seconds.

The striker also scored late on after future Hearts boss Alex MacDonald netted, with Graham Shaw hitting the Tynecastle side's consolation as Jock Wallace's team clinched a domestic treble.

1996: Rangers 5-1 Heart of Midlothian Gordon Durie produced a hat-trick and an assist, but the game has become known as the Laudrup final because of the influence of Rangers' Danish winger.

Brian Laudrup had a hand in all five of his side's goals, setting up each of Durie's efforts and scoring two himself. John Colquhoun briefly made it 3-1 with 11 minutes left.

1998: Heart of Midlothian 2-1 Rangers Hearts had challenged for the league title before fading away, but they finally ended their long wait for a trophy, which stretched back 36 years, at Celtic Park.

Jim Jefferies' side took the lead inside two minutes through Colin Cameron's penalty and Stephane Adam doubled the lead. Substitute Ally McCoist pulled one back late on, but Hearts held on in what was the end of an era for the Ibrox club - being the striker's last game as a Rangers player and the final match of Walter Smith's first reign as manager.