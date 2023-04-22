Jack Herrall, BBC Sport Scotland

For Killie, an away win seemed like it may elude them this season but they finally got rid of that hoodoo at perhaps a key team.

When the post-split fixtures are released the number of away games could have been a worry for McInnes' team but with their record away from Rugby Park no longer reading as zero wins, this may be the momentum shift they need to rally.

All of the stats, including the crucial one of the score line, fell their way through hard work and a complete performance.