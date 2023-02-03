Julen Lopetegui did not confirm whether new signing Joao Gomes will make his Wolves debut against Liverpool on Saturday, but Wanderers' boss is confident that the Brazilian midfielder will be an excellent addition to his squad.

The 21-year-old signed for a reported £15m fee from South American champions Flamengo earlier this week.

"Joao is a good choice for the club, for the present and the future," said Lopetegui. "He's a young player, obviously he has just arrived here and he has to adapt to the English football environment.

"In Brazil, they are more or less in pre-season so it is a different moment for the player. Now, of course, we have to put him in the same way as the rest of the players as soon as possible. He is ready, we will see if he is chosen or not."

Lopetegui added: "It's a good thing that the player wanted to come here. I think it's a good choice for him to be here with us and try to improve himself, while helping us."