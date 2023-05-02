M﻿ike Richards, Unholy Trinity, external

Things aren’t any clearer after this weekend's results.

Going into last night’s match at The King Power Stadium, we knew a win would have taken us out of the bottom three and restored our beleaguered hopes of survival.

Instead, we are still left feeling incredibly anxious after an entertaining 2-2 draw on the kind of night that gave a fan heart palpitations.

The hope we have is that the players can take some kind of confidence from the pulsating affair and generate a belief that we can turn draws into wins.

If it wasn’t for the inspired Daniel Iversen, it could have been a comfortable win for Everton.

Alas, regular mistakes are part of this Everton side and ultimately, that led to both Leicester’s goals. You’ve got to think we have to cut them out otherwise such errors will ultimately seal our fate.

That begs the question, why hasn’t the manager looked to freshen up our central defenders?

The form of Michael Keane is cause for concern, especially given the number of goals we have conceded in recent weeks, as well as individual errors attributed to him.

With both Yerry Mina and Conor Coady waiting in the wings, you’d hope the manager’s stubbornness doesn’t cost us our top-flight status.

Now isn’t a time for blind faith.