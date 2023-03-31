'I love it here' - Shinnie

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie expressed just how much he is enjoying his second spell at the club having rejoined on loan from Wigan in January, but wouldn't be drawn on his long-term future.

"We are at the business end of the season so I can’t take my mind off my performances," said the midfielder.

"I need to focus solely on my football and trying to keep my standards as high as I can. After that we see where we are at and there are discussions to be had.

"I love it here. I was frustrated down south with my lack of game time, but I am enjoying being back in the thick of it.

"I will enjoy it more if we can continue to keep winning the way we are, and keep performing the way we are and that is what I am looking forward to."

Shinnie also says that the players are focusing on giving their all for both manager Barry Robson and the club.

After an impressive spell in interim charge, it was announced this week that Robson, and his assistant Steve Agnew, will remain at the helm at least until the end of the campaign.

"Everything is positive, everyone can see the results in the last few games have been good, there is a good feeling about the club," Shinnie said.

"Just looking to continue that on - to have the manager in now to the summer, we are fully focused on just giving it our all for him and for the club and focusing on each game as they come.

"This game on Saturday (at St Johnstone) is now the most important of the season to try and continue what we are trying to do."