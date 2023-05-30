Anna Howells, Spurs XY, external

Season rating: 2/10. By far the worst season we’ve had in the last few years, both in terms of finishing position and style of football.

Best player: Harry Kane. Without a doubt. Record breaker, ever reliable, don’t even want to know where we’d be without him but might need to get used to the thought of that sadly. He’ll always be one of our own no matter what.

Best away fans: Nottingham Forest.

Happy with your manager? What manager? We sacked Antonio Conte because he was not taking us anywhere but did not get an improvement and we are onto our second interim manager without a prospect of what’s next.

What needs to improve for next season? Pretty much everything, and from the top down. A strategy that aligns with the club's values, a new director of football and new manager who can work together towards goals.

In addition there are a lot of players that need to be moved on, while we also need a new goalkeeper, new/proper defenders, creativity in midfield and, ideally, a new contract for Harry Kane.

Best performance: The home win over Manchester City. Kane scored the goal to pass Jimmy Greaves' record, and Spurs again beat the top side in the country.

Player you’d most like to sign: Josko Gvardiol. We need a couple of top centre-halves, and Gvardiol fits the bill.

Any other business: I would love new owners who would invest in the football operations on the field rather than real estate and other sporting entertainment areas but, sadly, there are few investors around with the right background and amount of money it would take.