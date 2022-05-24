Season review: 'Emotionally hungover - we need to be better'
- Published
Ben Tomensen, Talking Shutt, external
Oh man, football.
I watched the game at my parents and was driving so only had one celebratory limoncello but it felt like I had polished off 10 pints. Emotionally hungover.
When it works out, you kind of think would you have had it any other way? But staying away from relegation has to be the first priority next season.
Now we can look at building and moving forward. Lessons have to be learned - there can no longer be "doing things on the cheap". In this league, you need to get the best players you can and have a squad ready for 38 games.
Thank you to Marcelo Bielsa. It didn't end the way we wanted with him but ultimately it's job done. And thank you and goodbye to Raphinha. You've earned your move to the football elite and its been a joy to have you at Leeds.
Rating: 3/10
Best performance: As a single 90 minutes, I don't really think we've had one. Probably West Ham away but there were spells in games (Manchester United at home) that we were electric.
Player of the season: Raphinha. He's pulled us through to some results that have ultimately kept us up so he has earned a big money move to Barcelona.
Player whose time is up: Rodrigo. It's just not worked. I've defended him at times and have seen an international player briefly but it just isn't working here. He doesn't look happy.
Opposition player you'd love at your team: Thiago.
Happy with your manager? I don't know. I've not been impressed with the tactics at times but it's not his team and they've been fighting relegation. A good summer and a fresh start could change a lot. He's earned that chance.
One learning to take into next season: If things look bad from the start, then act. We looked short in pre-season and we trusted in keeping a small squad and in Marcelo Bielsa to pull us through. Unfortunately, it continued for the whole season and they still didn't bring in more faces to help out the squad. More is better in this situation and if you have an unhappy player because they're not playing then it is what it is. You can't let the team suffer by not having enough players. Granted, the injuries and the timing of them have been awful.
