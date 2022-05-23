Antonio Conte's achievement of leading Tottenham to Champions League qualification has been rightly lauded but how do Spurs build on it?

They finished 22 points adrift of champions Manchester City so, Tottenham fans, how do Conte and co close that gap next term?

Are you confident Harry Kane will stay? Should Spurs sign on-loan Juventus midfielder Dejan Kulusevski or do other areas need strengthening as Tottenham return to top-level European competition for the first time in three years?

