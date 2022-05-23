Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman says the Manchester City celebrations on the pitch with the players and staff together show this extraordinary club are "one big group".

There was jubilation at Etihad Stadium as City pulled off a remarkable comeback against Aston Villa to clinch the title and Osman believes the unity between everyone will be contributing to their winning mentality.

"They are sharing really good embraces," he said on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "It's clear the staff are so important to the players as well.

"These are brilliant scenes and they are just one big group that are now serial winners."

He also praised Oleksandr Zinchenko after the Ukraine captain came on and changed the game at half-time - and also for his impact on the side despite everything happening in his home country.

"He received a rousing cheer for what he's going through," he said, "but also because he had a big influence on what happened in the second half in getting City the three points."

