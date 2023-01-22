Analysis: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Chelsea’s attempt to halt a recent decline means they will regard the point against Liverpool at Anfield as one to be valued.

It could even have been three had they taken some of the chance that came their way, particularly a first half header from new signing Benoit Badiashile, who gave Liverpool keeper Alisson the chance to save when he should have scored.

The big plus point for Chelsea was a lively cameo from Mykhailo Mudryk, the new £89m acquisition from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Mudryk’s pace instantly had Liverpool veteran James Milner, 15 years his senior, struggling badly. He was quickly shown a yellow card then substituted.

And the 22-year-old showed fast feet and tight close control to trouble Liverpool several more times before the final whistle, including one weaving run that ended with a shot into the side-netting.

In a match of few highlights, chances or moments of quality, Mudryk certainly made a favourable impression on Chelsea’s fans and manager Graham Potter.