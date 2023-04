Forward Joao Felix will not return to Atletico Madrid in the summer, with the 23-year-old set to extend his loan deal at Chelsea. (Sun, external)

Former Blues boss Thomas Tuchel, now in charge at Bayern Munich, is keen to reunite with Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic. (Sport1 - in German, external)

Meanwhile, AC Milan are interested in Blues midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek. (90min, external)

