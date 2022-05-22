Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp tells BBC Sport: "I know Manchester City won 3-2 but I have no idea about any other result. Congratulations to Manchester City, Pep Guardiola and all the supporters, we made it a tough race but you fought hard, we fought hard but this game was not the pinnacle of our skill set. The start was not cool, it gave us a knock. We had to dig in deep but in the end second place, for us really good but in the end disappointment.

"These boys played an insane season. The opposition scored an early goal and we had to go against them, it mirrors our season. If you win only the games in which you are flying it is goodbye after 30 games,. The season is over, one point behind again, what others say I couldn't care less. I am very proud of this group, this club and how we came out of the pandemic with the atmosphere we created, absolutely outstanding. This is not the end, just a result of the season."