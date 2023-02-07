Asghar's 'door always open' for United fans

Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar says his "door is always open" if fans want to discuss the club's issues.

'Asghar Out' banners have been displayed in United's last two home games amid unrest at the club's January transfer business and predicament at the bottom of the Premiership.

"I would say to the supporters, vent all you want at me, I'm a big boy, but I want the best for the club," he told DUTV.

“I hurt just as much as they do. The team's bottom of the league so I can understand the fans' frustrations.

"I do think sometimes we have to understand where we are as a team. We've had some very good performances since the World Cup and we have a load of very good players.

"It's always disappointing when someone's putting your name on a banner. When I see my name on a banner I think 'if I'm the problem that's keeping it away from anyone else at the club, I'll take that on the chin'.

“It gives me a challenge to try and get things right. My door is always open for anyone who wants to come in and ask what we're doing."

Read more: Asghar on transfer window & Watt exit