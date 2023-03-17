Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Brentford to win this, all day long.

Leicester are in a relegation battle now. They have got some talented forward players, but they leak far too many goals.

The Bees, in contrast, are well organised and streetwise. They are also ruthless from set-pieces, which is one of the areas where Leicester look vulnerable.

Chris Ostler's prediction: 2-1

I'm really surprised to see Leicester doing so badly this season, while Brentford have been outstanding.

Find out what Sutton and Ostler predicted for the rest of the weekend's games and cast your vote