David Moyes says he hopes Manchester City are "due to concede a few goals" as he prepares for their Premier League encounter on Sunday.

City have been in imperious form, hitting 10 goals in their past two games and requiring four points from their final two fixtures to reclaim the title.

Moyes is relishing the challenge and says his team will not sit back against the leaders.

"I'm looking forward to playing against the best," he said. "At the start of year, we said: 'Could we challenge the best teams in the league?' And we have done okay.

"Manchester City are really, really tough and it's going to be difficult but we want to see how we can do.

"We'll try to hurt them. They've got one or two injuries so we have to see if we can do something to maximise that."

Moyes also dismissed suggestions City's success will be fleeting and praised their business methods.

"Not only are they are a good team, they're a really well-run business," he said. "They've got a way about their signings - they only need a certain type of player, and at a top level.

"I think Manchester City are here to stay."