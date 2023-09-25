"Attack-minded manager" Ange Postecoglou's plan for life after Harry Kane is already paying dividends, according to Brad Friedel.

Tottenham came back twice to draw with north London rivals Arsenal on Sunday, continuing their positive start to the season under their new head coach.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live breakfast, the former Spurs goalkeeper said: "Postecoglou I think had a Plan A and a Plan B, because his plan A would have been with Harry Kane in the team and Plan B is exceptionally fun to watch without Kane.

"On top of [James] Maddison, I think [Yves] Bissouma has been absolutely incredible and Sarr, he's also incredible right now. Postecoglou has come in and brought his style and the players are taking to it and you can tell it really looks like they're enjoying their football. What needed to happen if someone like Harry Kane left was to try and get goals from other areas of the pitch and change the style completely.

"You have to give credit to Daniel Levy and the board for bringing in an attack minded manager after the last two managers – albeit two of the greatest managers that have been around – they’re defence minded managers and right now the fans love it, the players love it and they’re doing really really well."