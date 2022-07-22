We asked you for your thoughts on Palace's third kit for the upcoming season, which sees the return of the red and blue sash.

Here are some of your comments.

Richard: I have to say, I love seeing it back, as I was a big fan of the original incarnation years back. The original is still the best version but I will still be putting my hand in my pocket for this one.

Jay: Our best kit unveiled this season in my opinion. The scribble pattern has really grown on me and the sash down the shirt just works. Again, it's a modern twist on classic Palace, but I'm all for it.

Evan: It's a nice idea, although something a bit more creative would be cool.

Bob: I love it. As a fan for over 50 years, the first home strip I really remember is the red and blue sash on the white shirt. I was disappointed a bit in the away strip as I thought we had missed a trick. This one has got me reaching for my card!

Dave: There are a lot of people knocking the new Palace kits saying it only appeals to a younger market. Well I'm 52 and I think it's a great looking range. Love it.

Graham: It's always my favourite. Has a long historical association with victory.