The third kit is 'a modern twist on classic Palace'
- Published
We asked you for your thoughts on Palace's third kit for the upcoming season, which sees the return of the red and blue sash.
Here are some of your comments.
Richard: I have to say, I love seeing it back, as I was a big fan of the original incarnation years back. The original is still the best version but I will still be putting my hand in my pocket for this one.
Jay: Our best kit unveiled this season in my opinion. The scribble pattern has really grown on me and the sash down the shirt just works. Again, it's a modern twist on classic Palace, but I'm all for it.
Evan: It's a nice idea, although something a bit more creative would be cool.
Bob: I love it. As a fan for over 50 years, the first home strip I really remember is the red and blue sash on the white shirt. I was disappointed a bit in the away strip as I thought we had missed a trick. This one has got me reaching for my card!
Dave: There are a lot of people knocking the new Palace kits saying it only appeals to a younger market. Well I'm 52 and I think it's a great looking range. Love it.
Graham: It's always my favourite. Has a long historical association with victory.