Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to BBC Sport: "Clean sheet brilliant, that’s what you want. A point, OK. It’s really similar to all the games we’ve played here in recent years. The difference is we didn’t score.

"The longer the game went on the more Crystal Palace came up. Our style was really good. There was no atmosphere, people weren’t happy with the way Palace played – because of us.

"We had three big chances. One of them should be in and fine. They hit the crossbar but didn’t hit the target. We lost balls at the wrong moment. We have to stop that. Today we reacted much better to that. Mistakes will always happen, you just have to react in the right way and they did.

"Palace were really compact. This is a game and a situation where you don’t score five goals, especially if you don’t score the first one."