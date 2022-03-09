Liverpool players 'will focus on job at hand'

Liverpool's defeat by Inter Milan in the Champions League last 16 second leg should serve to "heighten their senses", according to former Reds defender Stephen Warnock.

Jurgen Klopp's side still progressed courtesy of their two-goal win at the San Siro three weeks ago, and Warnock thinks the narrow loss at Anfield last night could prove to be a good thing.

"It's very important you get that ability to reset at a good time," he said on 5 Live Breakfast. "This kind of result can heighten the senses and make them really focus on the job at hand.

"The big thing is they're still in the competition and have managed to get through without even winning the game."

Warnock also praised the strength of opposition in this season's Champions League - but reckons no team will relish drawing Liverpool in the quarter-finals.

"It's the old cliche that you have to beat the best teams at some point," he said. "But no-one will want to face Liverpool due to their strength in depth.

"They look very healthy at the moment."

