Newcastle striker Callum Wilson says he needs a bit of needle to get him psyched up for a match - and the first opponent he can think of is Arsenal defender Gabriel.

Wilson told the Footballer's Football Podcast he "has to be angry at times" in order to deliver his best performances and Gabriel's physical approach certainly helps motivate him.

"I play as a striker so I get pushed and shoved around all the time by big,s strong defenders who want to come through the back of you," said Wilson. "If I'm Mr Nice Guy, they will think it is acceptable and can carry on with no consequence.

"The first person that comes to mind is Gabriel. I know 100 per cent against Arsenal that he is going to rough me up. It brings out the best in me!

"I am not tyring to give tips to defenders but I know if they are laid back with me, I won't be able to get angry with them. When you make me mad, it's a problem. I actually enjoy it and am like, 'Let's go!'"

Wilson will get his first opportunity to take on the Brazil defender when Newcastle host Arsenal at St James' Park on Saturday, 4 November, 17:30 BST.

