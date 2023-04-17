The Athletic's Adam Crafton believes Arsenal have over-performed this season and recent results suggest they are "levelling off slightly".

Crafton feels the Gunners' inability to keep a clean sheet could cost them. Since the turn of the year, Mikel Arteta's side have stopped their opponents scoring in five out of 15 Premier League games.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "It’s difficult to criticise them because they have done so well.

"But if you were nit-picking at Arsenal since January, there have been a lot of games where they don’t keep clean sheets often enough. It’s now five in the last 10 games where they have conceded at least two goals and in the Premier League there is only so long you will get away with that.

"You can’t go into one in two games thinking we are going to have to score three goals in the Premier League to win and that is the current situation they are in.

"We saw it at Aston Villa away where it was 4-2, the 3-2 against Bournemouth, Manchester United was 3-2. It makes for these amazing games to watch, but Man City aren’t having these titanic nerve-jangling games. That’s a problem for them.

"When they go to the Etihad, they can’t be thinking we have to score three goals to win that game and that game is now must-win for them.

"They have over-performed and now are maybe just levelling off slightly."

