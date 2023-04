A new episode of BBC Radio Manchester's Devils' Advocate podcast is now available on BBC Sounds.

Gaz and Joe are joined by United fan Michala Hulme as they dissect Sunday's 2-0 defeat by Newcastle and discuss what has gone wrong since the Carabao Cup final.

They name the players who are "not good enough" and ask whether United are better this season than they were last.

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds