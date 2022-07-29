We asked you for your thoughts on Fulham's latest new signings Kevin Mbabu and Manor Solomon, and where else Marcos Silva should be looking at strengthening this summer.

Here are some of your replies:

Bob: If we get the Arsenal keeper then it is only another one or two centre-backs and a reserve striker (to take some of the pressure off Mitrovic) that are required to give us a crack at staying up. I do hope we can keep some of the squad that got us back to the Premier League as they deserve a go. Nottingham Forest will find out as we did four years ago that a total squad change is scary!

Russell: Palhinha our new number six is a great addition and will control the midfield. He also scores from distance. But we still need a centre-back as we conceded far too many goals last season through this position. Hopefully Bernd Leno will be our goalkeeper.

Peter: My plan would be, which I am sure very similar to those of the manager, to bring in another central defender to partner Tosin and a top class goalkeeper.

Sam: We've made four signings so far who all add quality to the squad. However, the two obvious positions that need sorting are still needing to be addressed. A goalkeeper and a centre-back. Ream and Rodak simply aren't good enough at Premier League level. Leno would be a fantastic signing but him and a centre-back need to be brought in ASAP.