George O'Neill, BBC Sport Scotland

Aberdeen's away form and their defensive vulnerabilities have both been firmly in the spotlight this season, but this horror show at Tynecastle was the lowest point in both senses.

Goodwin's side came into this game off the back of an energy-sapping semi-final defeat at Hampden on Sunday, and were without captain Anthony Stewart and first-choice goalkeeper Kelle Roos.

However, tiredness and absentees do not excuse a complete lack of defensive competency. On several occasions, Hearts' forward players found themselves in dangerous areas under no pressure, and at this level you will get punished.

That is now 27 goals conceded in 11 away league games this season, and 37 in total, which simply isn't good enough.