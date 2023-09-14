Chelsea are keen on Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who is serving an eight-month ban for breaking Football Association betting rules. The 27-year-old is not allowed to play until 17 January 2024, but can return to training this weekend. (football.london), external

Meanwhile, former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard is considering retirement at 32-years-old after being released by Real Madrid. (CaughtOffside - subscription required), external

Ex-Chelsea boss Graham Potter has reportedly turned down managing Lyon in France and Rangers in Scotland. (Sun), external

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's full gossip column