Enso Gonzalez's "creativity stood out" as the young winger joins Wolves on a permanent contract.

That's the view of sporting director Matt Hobbs.

The 18-year-old who arrives from Paraguayan side Libertad has signed a five-year deal for a fee believed to be in the region of €12m (£10m).

Gonzalez broke into the first team of the Paraguayan Primera Division side in September 2022 and has gone on to makes 39 appearances for the club, scoring three goals and making two assists.

Hobbs said: "This is a transfer we've worked on for a while and we're delighted to have Enso joining us.

"He's an exciting, young player, who will fit in well with our dressing room and within the DNA we're trying to create. We wanted a front player who could play across the line and give us something different, and Enso is the name our recruitment team pushed.

"His creativity stood out, playing forward, being aggressive in possession and doing his work out of possession, but for me it was more what he does offensively. Most players do the other side of the work if you're getting the right sort of people, but with Enso I'm excited to see what he gives us going forward."