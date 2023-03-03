Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Gary O’Neil has been speaking to the media before Bournemouth’s game at Arsenal on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

He was pleased with the performance against Manchester City last Saturday, despite the heavy defeat: “It was the most aggressive we have been all season. We made some mistakes and against top sides you get punished but the intensity and gameplan was correct.”

Marcus Tavernier is out of the game but Lewis Cook could return: “He is back in full training, which is good. We are also hopeful of seeing Ilia Zabarnyi in the next few games.”

The match is an opportunity to stun their rivals: “Everyone around us will already have it down as Arsenal three points and Bournemouth zero. But we go there to win a game of football and cause them problems. If we can spin that and cause a shock, it adds to our points - but also does damage to those around us.”

Nevertheless, he is aware of the challenge: “It is the toughest place to go and the biggest test you can face. It is no surprise they are where they are, so we will try to be organised, stick to our plan and use ways that we hope can hurt them."

