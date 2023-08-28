MOTD pundit Danny Murphy has highlighted "resilience and character" as key traits in helping Manchester United bounce back from being two goals down against Nottingham Forest.

Murphy said: "Resilience and character helped, but the main reason they could turn the game around was the two wide men.

"Antony was playing with a point to prove and Rashford was back to his favourite position, where he looked comfortable and more balanced.

"Antony worked to make different types of runs, picking passes better and being much more decisive in his play. He grew into the game in the second half, there's talk of him being predictable, but he still has capability.

"There's some worrying signs for United. They're still too easy to play against, but some of that is easy to fix."