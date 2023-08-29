Alex Turk, Stretford Paddock, external

On paper, two wins from three and six points out of a possible nine doesn’t make bad reading for Manchester United.

Considering the growing injury list plaguing Erik ten Hag’s squad and early season distraction in the form of Mason Greenwood’s future, it makes good reading, actually.

But football matches are won off paper. And there are issues United must resolve to progress rather than regress this term.

With the transfer window closing on Friday, here's what United must do this week to set Ten Hag up for another successful campaign.

First, sign a midfielder. Another signing is expected beyond Altay Bayindir’s impending arrival, but there are fears it won’t be a midfielder amid a crisis at left-back.

Sofyan Amrabat or not, United need more balance in midfield, or there are going be more losses on the road and unconvincing wins at home.

There’s also deadwood that needs sifting through. Dean Henderson is on his way out, but Eric Bailly and Donny van de Beek also need to leave to free up space.

And finally, get Ramus Hojlund match-ready. After joining training last week, it would be a monumental boost if he’s available for Sunday’s trip to Arsenal.