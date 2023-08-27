Win shows Livi's 'togetherness' - Anderson

BBC Scotland's Brian McLauchlin

Bruce Anderson says Livingston's victory over Hibernian demonstrated the "togetherness" in David Martindale's side.

Anderson came off the bench to put Livi 2-1 up and they ultimately won 3-2.

"There's just a real togetherness," Anderson told BBC Scotland. "The manager's built a group of boys where we're all in it together - staff players, everyone that works around the club.

"We are all wanting to go in the same direction and we're all wanting to fight for each other. You see that on the pitch. We all want to do all we can to get the three points for [the manager] as well.

"As long as I get on the park, I'm going to give 100% and that'll never change."