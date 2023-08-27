St Mirren 2-2 Aberdeen: What the manager said

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson: "I thought we were probably a yard off it all over the pitch. What I told the players is that it is a learning curve - that's what happens when you play a high pressing game against Hacken and then play the form team in Scotland on a Sunday.

"We never really got going at any stage. What I am pleased with is the way they hung in and fought and the spirit between them all.

"When you can't got and win the game, make sure you don't lose it and that's what they did today."

Robson points out that he will have to "freshen it up again" when his side host Hacken in the second leg of their Europa League qualifier in midweek.

However, he points out that, despite "a tough week", his team had showed "we've still got goals in us".

As for additions to his squad, Robson's suggests he might have one more to come in.