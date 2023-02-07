A﻿lex Turk, Stretford Paddock, external

It was a near perfect weekend for United.

Erik ten Hag’s side won their 13th consecutive game at Old Trafford to move up to third in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle, Chelsea and Liverpool all dropped points.

Casemiro’s red card put a dampener on things, with the prospect of three league games without the Brazilian daunting. But what if his upcoming suspension is a blessing in disguise?

He will miss this week’s double header against Leeds - at Old Trafford on Wednesday and Elland Road on Sunday - and Leicester seven days later.

But, between the games from which he’ll be absent, United face a mammoth two-legged Europa League tie against Barcelona before the Carabao Cup final.

The 30-year-old will essentially play a game per week anyway while he serves his ban, preventing United’s relentless schedule from ruling another key star out for a prolonged period.

Plus, his absence will offer Marcel Sabitzer almost guaranteed starts in the early stages of his career in England.

Ten Hag needs him to make a quick start to successfully fill the void left by Christian Eriksen’s injury. And the coming weeks should help him quickly adapt rather than edging him into the action.