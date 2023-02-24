'Form isn't important' going into cup final - Lennon

Former Celtic midfielder and manager Neil Lennon believes whoever handles the occasion best will triumph in Sunday's Viaplay Cup final.

"It's about playing the game, not the occasion", said Lennon, who won 10 major honours as Celtic boss. "In a cup final of this magnitude, form isn't important because it's all about the moment.

"In 2019, we were in brilliant form going into the final against Rangers, and we didn't turn up. We had to rely on Fraser Forster to keep us in the game for long periods.

"We got Edouard on and that got us a foothold, but until the we were poor having been in brilliant form. We won the semi-final five against Hibs, and beat Lazio away, but for whatever reason the players weren't themselves."

Lennon also believes that Kyogo's late equaliser against Rangers in January was vital in maintaining Celtic's status as Scotland's top club.

"The Kyogo goal at Ibrox was psychologically massive in terms of the season, because if Rangers win then the gap is only six points and the whole thing changes."