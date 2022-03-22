David Michael, My Old Man Said, external

Back-to-back losses against two teams in the eight places above Aston Villa in the Premier League was a reminder the club is still some way off where the owners ideally wanted to be this season.

They’ll be hoping that next season works as a real primer for getting Villa back onto the European stage, sooner rather than later.

Time is ticking to some extent.

Work is likely to begin in the summer of 2023 to extend Villa Park, with the North Stand being bulldozed to be replaced by a state-of-the-art stand that will increase the stadium’s capacity to comfortably over 50,000.

Villa now have a season-ticket waiting list reportedly north of 20,000, but it’s something that constant mid-table football will not sustain.

That is the bigger picture of pressure that Steven Gerrard is working under, and it isn’t helped by the strength and resources of the established top-six teams, nor the emergence of Newcastle United’s new riches.

It’s hard to imagine Gerrard will have a tougher job in his managerial career, but if any young manager has the character to get Villa where their owners want the club to be, it’s surely him.